5 Things: Kids' Space to host annual auction

Retta Thomas, director of Services for Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center, talks briefly about this year's Christmas Charity Auction.
1 What are some of the items auctioned?
"We have items for everyone at our auction. In the silent auction, we will be auctioning off a self-care basket, a leaf blower, a toolbox and tools, a basket of board games, fine jewelry, gift card trees, award-winning jams and jellies, personalized ornaments, plenty of gift certificates, and so much more. In the live auction, a stay in Angel Fire, New Mexico, will be up for the bid among some other incredible items. This is a great event to knock out your Christmas shopping for everyone on your list or to just treat yourself."
2 If someone wants to submit an item for auction, how can they do it?
"If someone would like to donate an item, goods, or a gift certificate to be auctioned off, they can call our office at (918) 682-4204, drop by from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or come by Elegant Events by Andria at 111 N. Main St. while we’re setting up on Thursday. You can also message us on our social media."
3 If someone can’t attend the auction, how can they help?
"Donate, volunteer, or host a drive any time of year. We are always happy to have the support of our community."
4 If someone has questions about this or any other events, whom can they call?
"They can call our office at (918) 682-4204."
5 What other fundraisers does Kids' Space hold throughout the year?
"We have four big fundraisers each year: Our Daddy Daughter Dance is in February/March; we hold a Clays for Kids clay shooting event in May; Hearts of Kids’ Space is a virtual fundraiser held on our social media in August; and our final fundraiser of the year is the Christmas Charity Auction held at the beginning of December."
— Ronn Rowland
If you go
WHAT: Kids' Space Fifth annual Christmas Charity Auction.
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Elegant Events by Andria, 111 N. Main St.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-4204.
