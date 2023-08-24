The annual Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field Friday through Sunday. Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department answers five frequently asked questions.
1 What should I bring?
“Lawn chairs and blankets. There will be bleachers along the perimeter of the spectator field and picnic tables in the food vendor area with a tent. Shade structures are only allowed along the perimeter of the spectator field.”
2 Are pets allowed?
“NO. Pets (large or small) are not allowed.”
3 Is there handicap parking?
“Yes, parking attendants will direct you to the designated handicap parking area.”
4 Can I bring my RV?
“Yes. This is a great way to enjoy the Festival! Hot Air Balloons begin flying on Thursday evening for media flights and fly morning and evening throughout the three-day event.”
5 Can I bring my cooler?
“No coolers or outside food/drinks allowed inside the event. Please support the food trucks and drink vendors on-site.”
— Ronn Rowland
