Ballooning fron 19

Darrell Duer of Oklahoma City checks the attachments to his hot air balloon prior to the 2021 Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. This year’s event begins Friday at Hatbox Field

 File photo

The annual Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning takes place at Hatbox Field Friday through Sunday. Muskogee Parks and Recreation Department answers five frequently asked questions.

1 What should I bring?

“Lawn chairs and blankets. There will be bleachers along the perimeter of the spectator field and picnic tables in the food vendor area with a tent. Shade structures are only allowed along the perimeter of the spectator field.”

2 Are pets allowed?

“NO. Pets (large or small) are not allowed.”

3 Is there handicap parking?

“Yes, parking attendants will direct you to the designated handicap parking area.”

4 Can I bring my RV?

“Yes. This is a great way to enjoy the Festival! Hot Air Balloons begin flying on Thursday evening for media flights and fly morning and evening throughout the three-day event.”

5 Can I bring my cooler?

“No coolers or outside food/drinks allowed inside the event. Please support the food trucks and drink vendors on-site.”

— Ronn Rowland

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video