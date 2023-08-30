September if Library Card Sign-up Month. Wendy Burton, marketing manager with Eastern Oklahoma Library System, answered five questions about the month.
1 What is Library Card Sign-up Month?
"he American Library Association has named September Library Card Sign-Up Month for many years. Libraries renew and increase their effort to get new cardholders each September."
2 What is the goal of the library for the month?
"The goal is simply to get new cardholders. There's no set number to reach. We want to make sure everyone in the community knows about the many free resources available to them if they have a library card."
3 What activities are planned for the month?
"Just in Eufaula there are beginner and advanced Tai Chi classes; storytime for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers at 10 a.m. every Thursday; Staying Active and Independent for Life exercise classes for seniors; a homebuyers course with REI Downpayment Assistance; an adult beginner crochet class, a teen tech class to build their own game controllers; a fundamentals of art class; a veterans outreach resource class."
4 How can a person sign up for a library card?
"Cardholders can access more than 70 online resources, including many that normally charge for subscriptions like Ancestry, HistoryGeo, EBSCO Masterfile, Novelist, MyHeritage, fold3, and more at eols.org/research. In addition, they can borrow books, yes, but also ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies, magazines, board games, video games, and much more. Some libraries have a special collection that can be borrowed, such as fishing poles, exercise equipment, science kits, book club kits, and more."
5 What can a person access once they receive their card?
"You visit your local library to get a card, or you can sign up for a temporary 30-day card that you can use immediately by downloading the Eastern OK Library System app for iOS or Android and registering there. You then go to your library and show proof of address to get your permanent card. Anyone residing in Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, McIntosh, Muskogee, and Sequoyah counties can get a card and use it at any of our 15 libraries in those counties."
— Ronn Rowland
