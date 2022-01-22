5 things to know about ordering free COVID tests

Free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests are available for order and shipment through the United States Postal Service.
1 How do I acquire a test?
"These free at-home COVID-19 tests can be ordered online at www.covidtests.gov or by phone at (800) 232-0233 (TTY 888-720-7489).
2 How many can I order?
"Only one order of four individual at-home tests can be placed for each residential address regardless of the number of residents in the household."
3 Is the information I enter secure?
"Your information will only be used to send you your free COVID-19 test order. You will also receive order confirmation and shipping information if you provided your email address."
4 I recently moved before I received my order. Will my order forward to my new address?
"Yes. If you filed a Change of Address with the USPS, we will forward your tests to your new address."
5 Can I pick up my tests at another location or have them held at my local Post Office?
"We apologize, but orders can only be placed for home or residential P.O. Box delivery."
