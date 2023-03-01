5 Things: What is a text message package delivery scam?

The United States Postal Inspection Service explains what smishing is and what to do if you receive a scam text message regarding a package being sent by the United States Postal Service.

1 What exactly is smishing?

"Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information."

2 How do the scams work?

"These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims. The United States Postal Service utilizes the five-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones."

3 How can I prevent become a victim of smishing?

"The Postal Service offers free tools to track specific packages, but customers are required to either register online, or initiate a text message, and provide a tracking number. USPS does not charge for these services!"

4 How can I be sure the text message is from the USPS?

"USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will NOT contain a link. So, if you did not initiate the tracking request for a specific package directly from USPS and it contains a link: don’t click the link!"

5 What if I think I have received a scam message?

"If you suspect the text message you have received is suspicious but are expecting a parcel, please do not click on any links. Rather, report it and visit USPS.com from your mobile device or computer for tracking and additional resources."

