5 Things: What is a text message package delivery scam?

The United States Postal Inspection Service explains what smishing is and what to do if you receive a scam text message regarding a package being sent by the United States Postal Service.
1 What exactly is smishing?
"Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information."
2 How do the scams work?
"These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims. The United States Postal Service utilizes the five-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones."
3 How can I prevent become a victim of smishing?
"The Postal Service offers free tools to track specific packages, but customers are required to either register online, or initiate a text message, and provide a tracking number. USPS does not charge for these services!"
4 How can I be sure the text message is from the USPS?
"USPS will not send customers text messages or e-mails without a customer first requesting the service with a tracking number, and it will NOT contain a link. So, if you did not initiate the tracking request for a specific package directly from USPS and it contains a link: don’t click the link!"
5 What if I think I have received a scam message?
"If you suspect the text message you have received is suspicious but are expecting a parcel, please do not click on any links. Rather, report it and visit USPS.com from your mobile device or computer for tracking and additional resources."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.