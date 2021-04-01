April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and community partners invite Oklahoma citizens and organizations to join them in advocating for the prevention of child abuse.
In the Muskogee area, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children and Kids' Space, Muskogee County Child Advocacy Center, are holding events to raise awareness.
CASA kicked off the month by asking everyone to wear blue on Thursday to show support and raise awareness for abused and neglected children. The organization also has "Ribbons For Awareness" at participating businesses and sponsors for the month. They are asking residents to grab a blue ribbon to place on one of its ribbon walls.
Kids' Space Child Advocacy Center also is trying to raise awareness of child abuse and child abuse prevention. Haley Poffel, Kids' Space executive director, said they are collaborating with their partners within the district attorney's office and with CASA.
"We're going to be doing some things through social media," Poffel said. "We have a T-shirt that's coming out on social media that CASA, Kids' Space and the DA's office worked together on. We're also going to be dropping flower petals into the pond at Honor Heights Park to represent every child abuse victim served in Muskogee County in 2020 and that will be at 5:30 p.m. April 20."
Jenny Crosby, training and outreach coordinator for CASA, says that keeping silent is not the right way to approach the problem.
"I just tell everybody 'If you see something, say something,'" she said. "If you see anything that looks like it could be considered child abuse, call the 1-800 hotline (1-800-522-3511). Don't take chances."
Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge said there were 18 cases of child abuse in the first half of 2020 and 21 cases in the second half. Loge said that through the first three months of 2021, there have been 19 cases of child abuse.
Poffel said people don't have to look for signs of child abuse to be suspicious.
"Something that people are often afraid of is that 'Oh if I call this hotline and I'm not right, then this is a really bad deal,'" she said. "That's just not the case because there is a very specific screening process that the Department of Human Services has before they even accept the referral. Then, once (DHS) accepted it and find it, there's going to be an investigation into that to determine what, if anything, has happened."
Poffel echoed the same philosophy as Crosby when it comes to telling the proper authorities.
"We always just say 'When in doubt, report it,'" she said. "The kinds of things you would want to report are any obvious signs of physical abuse — bruising that's concerning — or a child discloses something to you. So if a child says, 'This happened to me,' that would always warrant a disclosure."
CASA is using this month to raise awareness of the need for more dedicated members of the community to become CASA volunteers. CASA volunteers are everyday people from all walks of life who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for children who are in foster care and provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their life.
Suzanne Hughes, CASA's executive director, says the first priority is to "keep families together whenever safe and possible."
“Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems at hand. We need to create long-term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility, and help break the cycle for the next generation.”
What to do
Every person in Oklahoma who has reason to believe that a child under 18 has been abused or neglected or is in danger of being abused or neglected is required by law to promptly make a report.
Failure to report child abuse is a misdemeanor offense. A person who reports suspected abuse in "good faith" is immune from criminal or civil liability.
If you suspect abuse or neglect, call your local Department of Human Services or the Oklahoma Child Abuse Hotline: (800) 522-3511.
If the child is in imminent danger, contact 911 or local law enforcement.
You can help
For more information on CASA, visit www.casaok.org or contact Jenny Crosby at 918-686-8199 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.
• • •
If you would like to volunteer to help at Kids' Space, or would like more information, call (918) 682-4204 or go to https://www.kidsspacemuskogee.org/
