American Legion Post 15, James F. Smith Memorial, will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Sunday with an event at the post from noon to 5 p.m.
Raul Rizo, adjutant for the post, said the public is invited.
“We will have a bouncy house for the kids,” he said. “We’ll serve hot dogs, chips, drinks and have a little cake as an extension of our hospitality and appreciation for our community coming out. We’ll also have a few classic vehicles on display and a motorcycle or two — it’s not a show or competition, they’ll just be on display.”
The post received a temporary charter in August 1919. It was granted a permanent charter on Sept. 15, 1920.
“Our officers and members decided several months ago to acknowledge our post’s existence here in the Muskogee community,” Rizo said. “We also wanted to give an outreach to the community and let them know we’re still here.”
It was decided to have the centennial celebration on Sunday instead of the actual day, which falls on a Tuesday.
“We kind of went with plus and minus variables — the minus variable is a lot of people will not be traveling this weekend,” Rizo said. “We’re hoping that’s the case. The other variable is ‘What do you do on Sunday afternoon?’ We kind of thought that being in the middle of a three-day holiday, this won’t disrupt Labor Day coming up on Monday.”
American Legion Post 15 was named for James F. Smith, a private in the Army during World War I, in 1939. Smith was mortally wounded in battle at S’ Mihiel (Saint Michael) France. Smith is buried at Greenhill Cemetery.
Rizo said one purpose for the Legion is to help veterans with claims.
“For example, if a veteran is injured while on active duty, they can file a claim for compensation,” he said. “It can be for medical help, sometimes for monetary. If a veteran is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and they come to us, we will help them, as well.”
Rizo said the American Legion is very big on education.
“We have a speech contest on the Constitution,” he said. “For the nation winner, those scholarships can range from $13,000 to $20,000. We also have what we call Flag Education that we’re going to be extending into our schools.
“We are a strong advocate for God and country, and we have no political affiliation. We do not project the American Legion as Republican, Democrat or Independent. We are for all citizens of the United States.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.