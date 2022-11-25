Wild Bill Waid calls his new business, The Downtown Barbershop.
Located at 213 W. Broadway, Waid and his partner Carlos Ramirez had the official opening of their hair-cutting establishment Nov. 7.
Waid said he has always wanted to see the downtown area come back to life.
"Me and Carlos are both from Muskogee and we love downtown," he said. "We hate that it's fallen into such disrepair and emptiness. So we talked about different spots, so we started looking."
Waid was a truck driver before opening the barbershop, but he and Ramirez cut hair at Original Barbers at 1312 S. York St., and have known each other since high school. Waid said it was Ramirez who "stumbled" onto the West Broadway location.
"We were looking through the window and the owner said 'Hey, you thinking about opening a new shop?'" Ramirez said. "I said, 'I don't know…maybe.' So he went and got the keys and two weeks later, we were doing construction."
Opening new businesses, especially during the pandemic, is a struggle, but Waid said they are taking all the precautions to provide a good service in a safe environment.
"We're taking all the precautions," he said. "We're washing our hands regularly, cleaning and sanitizing our equipment."
Some businesses that have established themselves downtown have remodeled…most notably Max's Garage at 25 W. Broadway.
"It's very important that you do remodeling and restructuring, especially in our business," said owner Alex Reynolds, who has been in business for 16 years. "People come out to see the bar and the restaurant and how it's decorated. Once they get used to everything, they may get a little bit tired of it, so by repainting, changing remodeling…this is probably the fifth time in 16 years we've remodeled."
That is when Maxine's Gastropub was born, located at 116 N. Main St., attached to the front of Max's.
"We've opened different rooms," Reynolds said. "We've been Dust Bowl Diner before, obviously we're still Max's. What we've done now is we've taken Max's and moved it into the back and we've turned our front area into Maxine's."
Reynolds said during COVID, his place was licensed as a "bar with restaurant in it." He also said because of that, they had to close down completely — no take-out, dine-in or delivery.
"When they finally did let us open, they told us we had to close at 11 p.m. and made it even more awkward," Reynolds said. "We decided then, we were already remodeling and had been saving some money and getting things together and some downtown redevelopment grants, while were were closed and we didn't know what was going to happen with COVID."
What happened was one business became two with different operating hours, different licenses and different motif.
"It took us a long time to get the remodel done and an even longer time to change the license," Reynolds said. "This time last year we were hoping to have the grand opening, but that didn't happen until the summer. But we got our license about the same time Bricktown Brewery opened up, so we will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony sometime in December — letting everyone know we have altered our license, we are a family-friendly restaurant now and up until the kitchen closes."
