Area children got to experience the feeling of joy at Presbyterian Church at the 28th annual "Joy of Giving Shoppe."
The children were selected from the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program to browse the plethora of gifts and select two each for someone they care about.
Cara Garnett, a student at the Seventh and Eighth Grade Academy, was there with her brother Alonzo and sister Irissa picking out gifts for family members on Saturday.
"I think it's pretty nice to pick out something for someone instead of yourself," she said. "It feels great."
Joy of Giving Shoppe coordinator Alexis Nelson has been associated with the event for 25 years, mostly as a shopper.
Nelson said preparing for this is a year-long process.
"I try to shop sales and at stores that most of these parents can't afford to shop," she said. "Some of the items are donated, but most of the money to buy items comes from donations; some comes from the church."
And she does not shop alone, giving credit to another volunteer that helps with the gathering of gifts.
"Sherry Soper shops with me," she said. "She's in the kitchen today, but she has shopped with me the last five or six years."
Everett Wiebe was helping the kids with wrapping the gifts. He feels the volunteers get just as much out of the event as the children do.
"It gives the kids a chance to go out and get a gift for their parents," he said. "We're here just trying to help out the community."
Diana Rodriguez was carrying around her 9-month-old brother Jairo while picking out gifts.
"It's coming together and spreading worth," she said.
The Reverend Jeff Cranton, pastor at Presbyterian Church, was pleased with the "constant" turnout.
"We're really pleased," he said. "This is one of our favorite events here. To have the kids come and they get to pick out a gift for their parents and their grandparents or their guardians."
One of the benefits Nelson receives is an emotional lift.
"It puts me in the spirit of Christmas...seeing these children and the smiles on their faces."
