Robert Nick was able to watch Saturday's annual Azalea Festival Parade with his family after he drove one of vehicles with the Akdar Shriners of Tulsa.
"Every time we have a parade, it's an opportunity for us to raise awareness for our hospitals across the country," he said about the Shrine organization. "I was born with a mild case of cerebral palsy, so I was actually a Shrine patient for the first five years of my life. The reason we come out is to have fun, make kids smile, but the main reason is to raise awareness for the hospitals."
Parade-goers lined West Okmulgee Avenue and West Broadway for the annual Azalea Parade on Saturday.
The parade, which began at Seventh Street and West Okmulgee Avenue, featured floats of all kinds, along with motorcyclists from area Shrine Temples, law enforcement vehicles, Azalea Festival princesses and candidates for various governmental offices.
The theme for this year's parade was "Muskogee —150 Years of Pastimes and Traditions."
Muskogee Ward II City Councilor Jaime Stout said she was glad to see the return of the parade after a two-year absence because of COVID-19.
"It's beautiful, sunshiny and a great day to be in Muskogee," Stout said. We have a great crowd, and it's time to get back to get things going. We love Muskogee."
Ward 1 Councilor-elect Shirley Hilton-Flanary was riding on the float with Stout and was soaking it all in.
"This means a lot," she said. "I'm a true Muskogeean. I've lived here my entire life and I am ready to serve."
The children in attendance were able to receive some sweet treats that were tossed into the crowd from participants.
Teegan Poffel, who attended with her mother Haley Poffel, liked everything about the parade, but one part made her very happy.
"The princesses in the cars," she said. "They were pretty. I liked that."
One of the participants — Hi-Bi the Clown, aka Dick Morris — said he is glad to be able to clown around after the hiatus.
"I did do the Christmas parade, and it was cold that night," he said. "This is a little better…way better."
Even the judges for the parade got caught up in the excitement.
Prentice Joseph with Muskogee High School was one of the judges and said he was focusing on the sesquicentennial celebration.
"I'm looking for the float with the most traditional emphasis of the 150th year," he said. "I'm looking for that in every float."
