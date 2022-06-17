Azalea Gardens Memory Care residents weren't deterred by Thursday's heat…they went fishing.
A tournament co-sponsored by SERVPRO saw 11 participants, most of whom are suffering for some kind of memory loss, compete for trophies and medals at Honor Heights Park.
While the event was primarily for the residents to have a good time, some of them knew there were trophies at stake. Barbara Thomas, who finished third for most fish caught, was fishing at Honor Heights for the first time and was prepared if she had won.
"I love it outdoors, and I love to come out here," she said. "Will I rub it in? Probably. Most definitely."
Loren Rathbun was the only male participant to catch a fish, but it happened to be the biggest of any of the fished reeled in. He said there is no secret.
"I guess them fish just look up here and say, 'Oh that guy's too lazy,'" he said. "I would just tell the others, 'Just leave it and quit moving it.'"
Betty Jean Bradshaw, who caught the second fish of the day, said the fish knew of her ability.
"The fish believe in me," she said. "They just want to come meet me. I believe that fish is with me. It's saying, 'I don't know anybody else but her.'"
Samantha Kisner, activities coordinator for Azalea Gardens, said to come out and have activities like going fishing as a group helps residents cope with the illnesses they have.
"It means the world to them," she said. "The drive here alone, they recognize so much and remember, 'Oh I used to work over there' or 'I knew someone that lived over there.'"
Angela Turney, marketing support coordinator for SERVPRO, said they want to make this an annual event.
"We want to open it up to the entire community next year," she said. "We really want to make this a big thing."
Kisner said the people who are around the residents the most can see the benefits these outings have.
"It means a lot to them," she said. "It's like broken glass, and when they see something they remember, it all comes back together and I get to experience it with them and it's not the disease and it's really fun."
