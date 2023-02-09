Plentiful sunshine. High 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 1:23 pm
In 1966, Robert C. Weaver was confirmed as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the first African-American to hold a Cabinet position in the United States.
Source: National Constitution Center
