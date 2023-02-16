Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph..
Some clouds. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 11:06 am
On Jan. 20, 2001, Colin Powell became the first African American U.S. Secretary of State.
Source: U.S. Department of State
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.