Sunny. High 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 9:08 am
On July 14, 1953, the George Washington Carver National Monument was dedicated, the first national monument dedicated to an African American and the first to a non-president.
Source: Science History Institute
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.