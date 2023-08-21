Clearly excited boys lined up in chairs along one wall — the littlest ones swinging their feet and bouncing around.
The bigger boys laughed and horsed around just a little with their friends while they waited for a haircut. Girls sat on the other side of the room, watching their friends get their hair combed and braided.
Parents sat nearby, happily chatting, and catching up with one another, keeping one eye on the boisterous children, and frequently talking about how much they’ve grown.
This scene is fast becoming a back-to-school tradition in Muskogee thanks to the efforts of Tranzitionz Salon owner Dominek Nero and many friends and non-profit organizations.
Mikayla Cooper, aunt to two of the children getting free haircuts Sunday, said everyone is thankful for the barbers and stylists’ valuable donation of free haircuts and styles.
“We’re proud of them, and we thank them,” she said. “We definitely appreciate them for doing something they didn’t have to do. It is a blessing.”
Families began lining up half an hour early at the Martin Luther King Center on Sunday, but the barbers and stylists weren’t fazed. They simply got started sooner.
“Allright, everybody. You’re here early but we’re ready to go. We are going to have a good day,” Nero announced. “So let’s get some good vibes, and let’s go.”
Cori Andrews of Cori Cutz and Nero popped the first kids in their chairs and fired up their clippers. Sharita Conard and Cariel Nash of Sharita’s Stylez set to combing the first two girls’ hair.
Volunteers prepped lunch and visited with the children and their families as everything got fully underway.
This year’s Community Give Back event was sponsored by local Prince Hall Affiliated Masons, including Trinity Lodge #84, Adah Chapter #25 Order of the Eastern Stars (OES), Hira Temple #46, and Hira Court #155.
Worthy Matron of Adah #25 OES Camisha Ragsdale said Nero has been giving free back-to-school haircuts and lunches for several years at different locations and events.
“Because he’s a Mason now, he wanted the Masonic body to come on board and help,” she said. They answered the call by volunteering and providing lunch, not only for the kids and families, but for the volunteers, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.