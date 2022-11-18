Bridge dedicated to Muskogee County pioneer

A man who established a community and church north of Warner was honored Friday when a bridge was named in his honor.
Two miles west of U.S. 64 on East 153rd Street, north of Warner, you will find the J.W. Jones Bridge.
The bridge was dedicated and officially opened on Friday. Descendants of Jones, whose full name was John Wiley Jones, withstood the near-freezing temperatures along with District 2 County Commissioner Keith Hyslop and crew members who helped re-construct the bridge.
Hyslop said the new bridge had to be raised, because it originally sat to where a good rain "would fill the creek up and wash it out."
He also said a lot of the materials were donated from area businesses and from projects around the state.
Luther Jones, one of J.W.'s grandsons, said his father Booker told him lots of stories about the struggles his grandfather went through when coming to Pine Hollow from Arkansas.
"He had died before I was born, but I've heard lots of stories," he said. "He was a pastor. He began the Mount Zion Baptist Church and established the community here. They had wagons to get here.
"During my childhood, we tried to use rocks and stuff to build a road to get out and back home. This is just beyond belief and understanding."
Project foreman Shannon Harris said the project took about 45 days from start to finish.
"All told, about $135,000 worth of materials were donated," Harris said. "We also got some of the materials from other projects from around the state. The beams that support the bridge, we got those from Oklahoma City."
Felix Jones, one of J.W.'s other grandsons in attendance, said this is a good way to keep his grandfather's legacy alive.
"We feel so honored to be able to preserve his memory," he said. "Grandpa settled this area. He built the church, he built the school and he had a little store within his house — we never did get our post office."
Luther Jones also said how proud he was.
"Words can't express out gratitude," he said. "See state representatives and our local representatives who took out the time to come here today."
