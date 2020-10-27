Eufaula Fire Chief Cliff Shatswell is facing Monty Grider for the McIntosh County Commissioner District 2 seat. Both candidates discuss the issues and their differences.
1 Why do you consider yourself to be the best candidate for office?
MONTY GRIDER: "I am the best candidate for McIntosh County Commissioner District 2, because I will bring a new viewpoint and creative ideas. I will encourage resident and property owner input, hold town hall meetings, and listen to and address constituent concerns. I will work hard and enthusiastically for District 2. I have had the opportunity to work with all facets of county government while with the Oklahoma Department of Labor. I visited several county barns throughout the state performing inspections and consultations. During these visits, I identified needs and recommended process improvements, which in some cases the county realized cost savings by implementing these changes."
CLIFFORD SHATSWELL: "I am currently employed with McIntosh County District 2 for the last 16 years, and I know the needs and concerns of the residents of our district. I am also the current fire chief in Eufaula and have been for seven years. Being the fire chief has given me the experience to balance a budget and find other resources to benefit and better our fire department."
2 What do you consider to be the most important issue — or the greatest challenge — that must be addressed to improve the outlook for Oklahoma and its residents?
SHATSWELL: "Other funding for roads and infrastructure."
GRIDER: "The McIntosh County infrastructure is a concern to most of the voters I have had the opportunity to visit with during my campaign. The county roads seem to be the hot topic they are most concerned about. Whether it be maintenance, improvement, replacement, or repair. Funding and cost have and will continue to be an issue. When elected I will work with other fellow commissioners to understand the current infrastructure methodology and provide innovative ideas for improvements to address constituent concerns."
3 Why do you consider this issue to be a top priority?
GRIDER: "The infrastructure issue, specifically the county roads, will be my top priority when elected to address voter concerns."
SHATSWELL: "If our roads and infrastructure were improved, it would encourage companies and businesses to want to come to our area."
4 How would you go about addressing that challenge should you be elected to office?
SHATSWELL: "Research for grants and other monies to help offset the lack of funding for the county roads to help the overall infrastructure of our communities."
GRIDER: "I will conduct an in-depth analysis of past and present infrastructure planning, as well as review future infrastructure plans. This analysis will provide me a detailed understanding of the current budget and future funding allowing me to make more informed improvements, maintenance, or repair plans."
5 How would your constituents benefit should your efforts prove successful?
GRIDER: "Road improvements will benefit all residents and property owners by increasing property value, reducing vehicle damage, and lowering maintenance costs. Properly improved county roads should reduce the amount of time currently spent repairing, grading, and replacing gravel. This newfound time will allow the County to shift their focus on other areas of concern."
SHATSWELL: "Hopefully, to bring better jobs to our community."
