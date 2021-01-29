CASA for Children to hold virtual information session

Do you want to know what Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children is all about? Have you thought about doing more for your community but weren't sure how you could help? Here is your opportunity.
CASA will be holding an online information session via Zoom at noon Tuesday. This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about how you — in just a few hours each month — can be the change for a child in need.
A CASA volunteer is a caring, consistent adult for a child who is experiencing the loneliness and uncertainty of foster care.
Register online by going to https://rb.gy/bonxqz or emailing jenny@casaok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.