Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children wants to turn the area blue to show support and raise awareness for abused and neglected children.
Participating is easy. Grab your favorite blue shirt, dress, suit, or even pajamas. Take a picture and post it to your social media telling the world that YOU are wearing blue for children. Don't forget to use the hashtag #casagoblue to be entered into a drawing for a CASA surprise.
Do you have a business and want to be featured as one of CASA's supporting businesses? Have your staff wear blue and post a picture to your company's Facebook page with CASA's hashtag. They will be featuring businesses in support of awareness all month long.
For more information or to sign your business up to participate, email jenny@casaok.org.
CASA will also be holding a community event from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Queen City Oils and Vinegars at 109 N. Main St. which it calls a "Sip and Shop." You can stop by and let them tell you more about how you can provide a voice for a child in need.
