Catholic Charities' food pantry becomes market-style

People can "shop" for food at Catholic Charities, which now operates its food pantry like a little grocery store.
"Even though you're receiving, you still have dignity," said Catholic Charities volunteer Niki Graham. "It's not like you're getting food that maybe you don't want."
The shoppers still go through an intake interview to assess their needs, then they go to the pantry market.
"You walk in here and basically you have your basket," Graham said, grabbing a plastic shopping bin. "You're picking up some rice. You have children, children love macaroni and cheese. Let's say you have college students, we have fast noodles."
There also are shelves for donated light bulbs and other non-food items.
"We have things that are good for you to eat such as dates, something that's natural," she said.
Milk, eggs, butter and yogurt are in one refrigerator. Meat products are in another.
"Just like in a real grocery store," Graham said. "We have flatbread. Sometimes kids like a little snack, we have guacamole."
A fresh produce section had apricots, red skin potatoes, okra, cucumbers and a bushel crate of green beans on Friday.
"You go to certain places, they don't have what you'd call fresh produce," Graham said. "Last week we had onions. They're tough to buy nowadays, very expensive."
Catholic Charities Coordinator Liliana Carbone said the market set-up allows people to get what they need, and how much they need.
"Maybe they need green beans, but no potatoes," she said. "When we used to do the bag, we'd put in one of each."
Carbone said people feel they can choose what they need.
"If they come with a child, they don't feel that they are having free food," she said.
Graham said the pantry has a board with information on what's available, and how it can be served.
"Sometimes, I've spoken to Liliana about a menu almost, to pair up foods," she said. "You can make red skin potatoes, chorizo and eggs in the morning."
One corner has donated non-food items, which might include dog food, socks, laundry bags and over the counter medications.
