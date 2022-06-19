TAFT — It was a day for Taft to celebrate and heal from recent tragedies.
Sunday, the community celebrated Juneteenth National Independence Day with a gathering at the area around the town gazebo.
The party was the final event of a weekend-long celebration. Everything began Friday with a barbecue and the official renaming of South Pine Street to Lelia Foley Davis Avenue.
Davis is the former mayor of Taft and currently sits on the town council. She was the first African American woman mayor of a town in the United States.
Davis was thrilled at the turnout for the entire weekend.
"It means a lot to me after what happened during the Memorial Day Festival," she said. "The council asked me if we were going to cancel and it was left in my hands. At first I said yes and then said no. The devil is not going to defeat us."
Tyriel McCoy was there not only for the Juneteenth celebration but to help celebrate her daughter Aryn's fourth birthday.
McCoy said it was important to let the kids know exactly what the day meant.
"It's a time to come together and build that family bonding that's so needed," she said. "To build that good community love."
During the Memorial Day Festival, gunfire erupted. Sherika Bowler, 39, died from her injuries, and eight others were injured .
Two suspects in the shooting, Skyler Dewayne Buckner, 26, and Kendall Devonte Edward Alexander, 25, both of Muskogee, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander has also been charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Two additional suspects, Gervorise Lamont Warrior, 19, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, have been charged with first-degree murder and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Both Warrior and Jackson remain at large.
The Muskogee County Sheriff's Department has a very visible presence during the weekend to show the community they intended to live up to the motto "to serve and protect."
Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons, who attended the festivities on Sunday, said it was important to show the people they are there for them.
"Everyone here has been very law-enforcement friendly," he said. "Good interactions, good conversations, zero problems."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.