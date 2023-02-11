Phyllis White says the secret to her longevity is remaining calm.
"My mother had nine kids and taught us to never get angry," said White, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday. "Whenever someone says something to me in anger, I always say, 'You said it, I didn't.' And you'll be surprised how good it makes you feel."
A good example that White uses is a phone call she recently received that she knew was a scam.
"About two years ago, I get a telephone call from a young man,'" she said. "And he said, 'This is your favorite grandson' and I knew it wasn't. So I asked him what was wrong, and he said he needed some money, and I said back to him, 'I need some money, too.'
"He said, 'You dirty old b***h.' And I said, 'You said it, I didn't.'"
White, who was born and raised in Muskogee, is the matriarch of six generations. Her youngest daughter Arlene Humphrey says her mother is able to take care of herself.
"She still lives by herself and drives," Humphrey said. "She said living a good, clean life is important. I have learned so much from her."
Upon hitting the century mark on Feb. 6, the Centenarians of Oklahoma inducted White into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
"We are thrilled," Humphrey said. "From what we understand, Oklahoma is the only state that has a group like that."
White was a nurse for 25 years and volunteered for many organizations. Her late husband of 55 years, Robert, served in the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Master Sargent.
"They asked him one time if he would like to be a lieutenant," White said. "He told them he was happy right where he was."
She said she did some of her volunteering at the hospital on Tinker Air Force Base while her husband was stationed there.
"I was a volunteer nurses aide in the hospital," she said. "I was a gray lady in the hospital. And I never asked for any money."
Before her husband passed away in 1997, the couple had traveled the world and visited all 50 states. Three countries they weren't able to visit were Russia, China and Japan.
"When he retired, we got a two weeks vacation to go to Russia," she said. "Two days before we were supposed to leave, it was canceled. The airplane we were to go on crashed — we would have been on that plane.
"We were getting kind of scared to go to it anyway."
While her long trips have become limited, she still is able to do some traveling.
"At my age, I'm going to live from day to day," she said. "I do have another trip planned to Branson, which I go every year with a man in Wagoner. He and his wife have a senior citizen bus, and they take us to Missouri."
