Chamber ribbon cutting — Harmony Hall

The space can be used for events and parties, including intimate weddings, bridal showers, baby showers and reunions. The space has a bridal suite and a full kitchen for event use. Representatives of the chamber celebrate the opening with members of the Harmony Hall staff.

 Submitted

The Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Harmony Hall, 206 S. Seventh St., with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

