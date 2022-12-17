Cherokee County caregiver support group meeting set

Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older? Are they struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or Parkinson’s disease? Are you 55 or over and caring for a relative child under 18? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed or stressed? Do you need help finding resources?
You are not alone. Please join them from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday at Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., Tahlequah.
Beginning in January, they will meet the third Tuesday of every month from 2 to 3 p.m. Information: Alysa Kinnell or Tashanda Myers, Social Services specialists, EODD Area Agency on Aging, (918) 682-7891 or call the CARING ASSISTANCE LINE at (800) 211-2116.
