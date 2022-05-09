Cherokee Nation accepting utility assistance applications

Cherokee Nation began accepting applications Friday for emergency utility assistance.
The Emergency Utility Assistance Program aims to assist eligible Cherokee Nation citizen households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with utility payments.
Assistance may be used to cover a portion of past-due utility payments, current and future utility payments, and utility deposits. The tribe can assist with natural gas, propane, water or electricity. The payment will be made directly to the utility company and the applicant must upload the utility bill they wish to receive assistance on with the online application.
Applications to apply will be available only on the Gadugi Portal located online at https://gadugiportal.cherokee.org. Deadline is June 3.
“Many of our Cherokee families are still recovering from the financial hardships caused over the past two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this emergency rental assistance can help give some support to these families,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “We will recover from the effects of the pandemic working together in the spirit of Gadugi, that’s the Cherokee way.”
The Cherokee Nation will use funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
To be eligible for the program at least one household member must be a Cherokee Nation citizen.
Those eligible must live within the Cherokee Nation Reservation, and household income may not exceed 80 percent of the area median income. For income guidelines, visit https://www.cherokee.org/about-the-nation/public-notices/
For questions regarding eligibility or assistance with applications, email human_services@cherokee.org or call (918) 453-5464.
