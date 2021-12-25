Christmas closing list

At the U.S. Post Office, office windows are closed Saturday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
Residential and commercial trash pickup will run Thursday but not on Friday or Saturday. Pickups will resume Monday and continue running one day behind regular schedule. The Christmas schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
American Bank, American Bank in Wagoner and Muskogee Federal Credit Union will be closed Saturday.
Armstrong Bank and Mabrey Bank will be closed Saturday.
TTCU, Communication Federal Credit Union and Firstar Bank will be closed Saturday.
Bank of Oklahoma will be closed Saturday. BOK Express Bank will be closed Saturday.
