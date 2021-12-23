Christmas closing list

The following businesses will be closed Thursday and Friday: Muskogee County District Court, U.S. District Court, VA Regional Office, Muskogee County Health Department, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Muskogee Public Library, Rural Water District #5, Muskogee City Hall and Muskogee County Transit.
At the U.S. Post Office, office windows are closed Saturday, with no mail delivery. The post office boxes area will be open.
The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Christmas holiday.
Residential and commercial trash pickup will run as scheduled. The Christmas schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
There will be no yard waste pickup during this week.
Additionally, the Recycle Drop-off Center, 120 Iola St., will be closed Thursday and Friday.
American Bank, American Bank in Wagoner and Muskogee Federal Credit Union will be closed on Friday and Saturday.
Armstrong Bank and Mabrey Bank will close at 2 p.m. Friday and be closed Saturday.
TTCU, Communication Federal Credit Union and Firstar Bank will close at 1 p.m. Friday and will be closed Saturday.
Bank of Oklahoma will close at 2 p.m. Friday and be closed Saturday. BOK Express Bank will close at 6 p.m. Friday and be closed Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.