Larry Aldridge will always be grateful he worked with Richard Millsap.
Aldridge and Millsap did yard maintenance at the Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport. On Sept. 1, it rained and both men headed to the maintenance building for cover.
While in the building, Aldridge had a heart attack. Millsap jumped to the rescue.
“I don’t remember a lot about that,” Aldridge said. “I don’t remember going in and out of the rain. I’ve been told I said, ‘Oh crap’ and fell.”
Seeing his co-worker on the ground in distress, Millsap, 78, went to work performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Aldridge until responders arrived.
“People tell me they’re surprised I’m still here,” said Millsap, who performed CPR for nearly 25 minutes. “When the paramedics arrived and said they got him, I helped roll him over. But when I tried to get up, I couldn’t.”
Aldridge, 78, decided that was a warning sign and retired from the city effective Sept. 1. That was also the day that Millsap started thinking about retirement.
“We’re not getting any younger,” he said. “I still have my health and lots of stuff to do.”
On Thursday, colleagues honored Millsap with a retirement party at the airport terminal. He was also presented a plaque honoring his heroic efforts.
Airport manager Drew Saffell, along with Aldridge and Larry’s wife Sharon, presented the plaque to a surprised and very emotional Millsap.
“EMS had to defib Larry three times on the way to Tulsa,” Saffell said. “Larry has no brain damage and is doing great because of Richard.”
Millsap said this is his final retirement, and Sept. 1 was key in his decision.
“That was a big reflection on quitting,” he said. “This makes the third job I’ve retired from. I spent 37 years on the railroad, was off seven months, then a man talked me into working for him and six and a half years later, I quit.
“Then they asked me, ‘How about you working out at the airport mowing the grass,’ and that’s 10 years.”
Now that Millsap is retired, he and his wife Rhonda are looking to do some traveling.
“Coming next week we’re going on a cruise,” she said. “We’re going on a holiday cruise out of Florida to the Bahamas and to St. Martin. When we get back, we’re going to do more chili cook-offs and he’s going to work around the house. I’m going to put him to work.”
