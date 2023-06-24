Fort Gibson Genealogical and Historical Society
• The society will have its regular meeting at 1 p.m. July 3 at Q.B. Boydston Library in Fort Gibson. This will be a workshop meeting. Members and visitors are requested to bring any information pertaining to their genealogy. If assistance is needed with their information, it will be provided. If you have no information and are not working on your's, please attend and enjoy the fellowship with other members.
The library will graciously provide and set up computers for use. If you prefer to bring your own laptop you may do so.
This will be a caring and sharing meeting for regular members and visitors. If transportation is needed, contact Marcia at (918) 781-9883 or Blanche at (918) 203-5040.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
• June 16 — Renee Tyrrell and Flo Debartolo finished first, Carolyn Rose and Janie Cole were second, third was Dave Murdock and Rose Brown while Frank Morgan and Van Odom came in fourth.
• June 19 — First was Van Odom and Frank Morgan while Santa McWilliams and Judy Seymour was second.
