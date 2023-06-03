Green Country Duplicate Bridge
• May 26 — John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn came in first, Van Odem and Carolyn Rose were second and Joan Jones and Cathie Flanagan finished third.
• May 29 — John Overstreet and Kathy Martin came in first, Santa McWilliams finished second and Cathie Flanagan and Fran Martin came in third.
NARFE
• National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter #22 Muskogee will be having our annual picnic at noon June 8 at Depot Green picnic area shelter, NW 2nd St. and Elgin Ave. All federal employees, retirees, members, and guests are welcome to enjoy our annual potluck lunch and ask questions about our club.
Anyone attending should bring some food or drink item. Meat will be provided. Information /questions call (918) 351 4605.
