Muskogee Community Band
• The Muskogee Community Band is scheduled to perform at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center 100th Anniversary Sept. 27. The band will be part of the anniversary program, but will also provide patriotic and march music prior to the celebration. The program will be from 10 a.m. to noon with the band music beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited.
Green Country Duplicate Bridge
• Sept. 8: First place — Carolyn Rose and Kathy Martin; Second — Dave Murdock and Fran Martin; Third — John Overstreet and Phyllis Hearn.
• Sept. 11: First place — Dave Murdock and Renee Tyrell; Second — Carolyn Rose and Phyllis Hearn; Third — Frank Morgan and Van Odom.
