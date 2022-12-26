Andy Blizzard was considered a mentor and a friend to many in Checotah.
Blizzard, the former Checotah police chief, died Thursday. He was 59.
Current Chief Darren Glover said Blizzard was respected by all and respected all.
“Man, Andy was my best friend,” Glover said. “I’ve know him ever since I started and that’s been 24 years. I could go to him with any question and he always had the answer — I loved him like a brother.”
And Glover considered him an "amazing friend."
"Anytime I'd call, day or night, he would always help me," he said. "He never told me no. He always had the answer, and if hew didn't know, he know who did."
On Friday, area law enforcement officials escorted Blizzard's body back to Checotah along U.S. 69 through Muskogee.
Blizzard became chief in 2006 when he filled the post vacated by his predecessor Terry Cossey.
Tim Turner, one of Blizzard’s proteges who went on the serve as Haskell County sheriff before accepting a post with the Oklahoma Office of the Inspector General, said there are more things he learned about law enforcement from Blizzard than he can remember.
“First and foremost, Andy wasn’t an officer — he was my boss for many years,” Turner said. “We're all in shock. He was a true leader and not just a leader of the police department and the agencies he worked for. He was a leader in the community.”
Checotah Mayor Daniel Tarkington said Blizzard’s death not only leaves a void in Checotah but in law enforcement.
“There’s a lot of people heartbroken in Checotah after hearing the passing of Andy,” he said. “He dedicated a lot of time and reached out. Officers come in contact with a lot of good and bad, and that’s one thing people were telling me the things he’s done for them really turned around a lot of people’s lives.”
And Turner said that's what will probably be missed most.
"His leadership, his caring heart," he said. "Just being a public servant, having a servant's heart — that's what we'll miss most."
And Glover said he hopes to create the same legacy that Blizzard did.
"I want everyone to know that I will be there like Andy was," he said. "If you need someone to talk to, I would love to try to do that."
Services are pending with Garrett Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Checotah.
