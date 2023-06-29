Muskogee, Checotah and Haskell will celebrate American independence early with several events this weekend.
Muskogee’s Independence and Frontier Days Parade will feature horses, bulls and rodeo queens along with Shrine clowns, said Joel Everett, special projects manager for Muskogee Parks and Recreation. The parade begins at 11 a.m. along Okmulgee Avenue and Broadway. It touts this weekend’s Frontier Days Rodeo at Hatbox Field.
“Right now, I’m expecting about 30 entries,” Everett said. “There’s quite a few horse units. The rodeo contractor will be in the parade with his bull and riding stock, in trailers, of course. Muskogee Round-up Club and some other folks will be riding.”
Rodeo announcers will announce the parade from in front of Muskogee Civic Center, Everett said.
“Farmer’s Market will be at the Civic Center, and we’ll be coordinating with them,” he said. “There will be businesses, car clubs, the Shrine, motorcycles, queens.”
The City of Muskogee will be represented with floats and its Depot Green train.
The rodeo will feature fireworks displays.
Checotah’s Freedom Celebration, which runs all day at the Checotah Sports Complex, keeps growing each year, Checotah Mayor Daniel Tarkington said.
A new event is a cardboard boat race at 1 p.m.
“We call it a cardboard boat race, but we bend the rules a little bit,” Tarkington said. “We give them some Styrofoam, as long as it has cardboard on both sides.”
The city used to only sponsor a fireworks show.
“That kind of led into a fireworks show and a band,” he said. “And before we knew it, all the city employees, a majority of them, liked to volunteer for it, and we’ve kind of been slowly growing it.”
The Freedom Celebration has grown to include such events as a tractor pull, cornhole tournament, fishing derby and a variety of races including lawnmowers, power wheels and wheelbarrows.
The bands Shiloh and Going For Broke will perform at 8 p.m.
Fireworks are set to go off at 9:45 p.m.
Haskell will host its annual LakeFest at Haskell Lake on Saturday. It will feature a free fishing derby and a free waterslide for youngsters. A variety of old time games will be at 11 a.m., including turtle race, bullfrog jumping, sack race, egg toss, three-legged race and water balloon toss.
