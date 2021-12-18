Competing for bell ringing trophy

Antonioni and Moore are vying for the Salvation Army Trophy awarded to the organization that accumulates the most hours ringing the bell. To volunteer to contribute to your party’s chance of winning, call (918) 869-0182.
87, Retired Plumber, passed Tuesday, 12/14/2021. Service Info: 11:30AM, Thursday, 12/23/2021 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel.
49, Musician, passed Sunday December 12, 2021 Funeral Mass 10AM, Monday, December 20, 2021 @ St. Joseph Catholic Church Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee OK
83, Retired Minister, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Memorial service at later date. Cornerstone Funeral Home.
age 66, died Wednesday December 15, 2021. Funeral service 10:00 am Saturday December 18, 2021 at Keefeton Free Will Baptist Church under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Friday from Noon to 8:00 pm.
