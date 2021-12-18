Competing for bell ringing trophy

Muskogee County Republican Chair Vernon Antonioni and Muskogee County Democrat Chair Judy Moore ringing The Salvation Army bell.

 STEPHEN SMALLEY/Submitted

Antonioni and Moore are vying for the Salvation Army Trophy awarded to the organization that accumulates the most hours ringing the bell. To volunteer to contribute to your party’s chance of winning, call (918) 869-0182.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you