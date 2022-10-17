Muskogee County Board of Commissioners on Monday voted to extend the mandatory burn ban another 14 days.
Board Chairman Kenny Payne said the extension could be lifted early depending on weather conditions.
"If we get any substantial rainfall, it could be lifted before the end of the 14-day period," Payne said. "But state statute says it has to be initiated for 14 days."
While some areas received up to two inches of rain over the weekend, forecasts predict weather to return to dry conditions by the beginning of this coming weekend, therefore the board thought it necessary to extend the ban that was set to expire Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.