Poisonings with self-harm intent in adolescent girls is seeing an increase statewide, according to the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information.
The Poison Center saw 51 cases statewide during the first 10 days in February, over twice as many compared to the previous 10-day period.
Joy Sloan, chief executive officer for Green Country Behavioral Health Services in Muskogee, said that she has not seen those kind of spikes in Muskogee and McIntosh counties.
"Looking at our statistics and talking to other providers, there does seem to be more cases involving 'transition age,' girls, 16-24," she said. "But, just speaking for this area, we haven't necessarily seen it."
According to a news release by the Center, many of these poisonings included over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers such as aspirin, ibuprofen and acetaminophen. These medicines are common in most households, and the accessibility can make them easy to take in large amounts.
Scott Schaeffer, managing director of the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information, reported that the jump in exposures mirrors alarming reports of an increase in self-harm attempts reported by poison centers across the country.
“An additional issue is that many people don’t know that taking too much of an OTC pain reliever can have life-threatening consequences,” Schaeffer said.
Sloan said that availability is one factor leading to the increase.
"Kids experiment, and they're going to experiment with things they have access to," she said. "It's always fascinating to me that methamphetamine is everywhere and they're lacing things with fentanyl, but it hasn't been recently. We've seen more Tylenol and that's devastating to a health system, to a person's body."
The Poison Center encourages continued conversations in communities about medication safety and depression.
• Families and care givers should keep medications, including OTC pain relievers, locked up and away.
• Teach adolescents how to properly take OTC medications.
• Have a family conversation about the dangers of misusing medications.
• Remove old or unnecessary medications from the home.
• Safely dispose of unwanted or expired medications.
• Take threats and discussions about self-harm seriously.
Sloan reached out to other providers in her group to see if increases were greater in different parts of the area.
"Oklahoma City and Tulsa providers said there seemed to be a little increase," she said. "But we don't often know if there's been a completed suicide for months what the cause of it was."
In August 2019, the Federal Communications Commission released a report recommending the use of 988 as the 3-digit code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. In July 2020, the FCC adopted rules designating this new phone number for Americans in crisis to connect with suicide prevention and mental health crisis counselors and all 988 calls are to be directed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by July 16.
"This is going to be huge for our country, and hopefully it will stay," Sloan said. "Oklahoma, along with the national average, has increased over the last two years, but specific to poisoning in this area, we have not seen that."
How to get help
• If you are depressed or in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention lifeline 24 hours a day at (800) 273-8255. Call the Poison Center with any questions or concerns regarding medications, and don’t forget to text “POISON” to 797979 to have the Oklahoma Poison Center number easily saved to your cell phone.
• Pharmacists and registered nurses at the Poison Center are available 24 hours a day seven days a week at (800) 222-1222. Please do not email the Poison Center or members of the Poison Center staff, as poisoning emergencies are not handled through email.
