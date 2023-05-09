Connors State College will recognize graduating students during their annual Spring Commencement ceremony on May 12th.
The Connors State College’s Nursing Program will also celebrate their Pinning ceremony the same day at 2:00 p.m. at Rougher Village in Muskogee. Spring Commencement will follow the Pinning at 7:00 p.m.
Guests are welcome. Students and their guests may begin arriving at 5:45pm. CSC will also livestream the commencement ceremonies for family members and friends of graduates unable to attend in person.
Addressing the graduates and guests will be the chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education, Chancellor Allison Garrett.
Chancellor Allison D. Garrett is the chief executive officer for the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education. Garrett leads a state system comprised of 25 state colleges and universities, 11 constituent agencies, one university center, and independent colleges and universities coordinated with the state system. She reports to a constitutional board whose nine members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.
Garrett directs 20 statewide scholarship programs including the Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship program and statewide GEAR UP efforts.
She was appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in November 2021 to serve a three-year term as an Oklahoma designee to the Southern Regional Education Board (SREB).
Chancellor Allison D. Garrett took office as chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education on Nov. 8, 2021. She is the first woman to hold the position of Chancellor.
For more information on the Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies, visit connorsstate.edu.
