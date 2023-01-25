DDS hosts regional meetings for waitlist families

The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
More than 400 people attended the DDS regional family meetings in December. These meetings, called PossABLE, are designed to help families coming off the waitlist to unite with providers to access services, to reimagine what the future holds and work towards making it a reality.
“Families arrive unsure about next steps, but they leave with all their questions answered and hope for what lies ahead,” said DDS Division Director Beth Scrutchins. “Our goal is to make sure they know Oklahoma Human Services is here for them and will help them every step of the way.”
Eligible families will receive invitations to regional meetings based on their application date. The meetings will take place in February and March 2023 for families who applied for DDS services between April 2012 and January 2016.
Sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates and locations:
• Feb. 28 in Ardmore
• March 1 in Norman
• March 4 in Oklahoma City
• March 6 in Broken Arrow
• March 8 in Stillwater
Registration is required and the meeting is free. A $100 stipend is available for families who need to offset the cost of attendance for travel or hiring a caregiver. Families who have attended previous meetings can register to attend but will not receive the stipend.
Call (844) 944-9301 or visit bit.ly/dds-possable to sign up, receive location details and learn about the stipend.
If a family who applied for DDS services between April 2012 and January 2016 did not receive an invitation, contact information can be updated at https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/ddswl.html.
If your name is in a later group, you will be notified of meetings in the future when your group comes up for services. If you are uncertain of your application date, please contact DDS.Waitlist@okdhs.org or call (405) 521-6268.
