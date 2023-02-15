Dining Spotlight — Anna's Coffee Cup

Anna Lusti, owner of Anna's Coffee Cup, refreshes us about her breakfast and lunch restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Our Big Breakfast. Eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, hash browns, biscuits or toast and either pancakes or french toast."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"It's homestyle. We fix our own potatoes. Everything's cooked fresh."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Our burgers. We make our own burgers. We hand press them. 1/3 pound burgers."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"We mostly have pineapple cake and chocolate cake."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We've been here 14 years. We were at the old place one year, then moved here."
