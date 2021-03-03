Dining Spotlight — Asian Star Wagoner

Lin Chen of Asian Star in Wagoner talks briefly about the cuisine at her restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Sesame Chicken."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Great customer service."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Black Pepper Chicken or Sesame Chicken."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We have been open since 2012."
