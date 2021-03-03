Dining Spotlight — Asian Star Wagoner

The sesame chicken at Asian Star Wagoner is the most popular item and management believes that if you haven’t tried it, you will like it once you do. 

 ASIAN STAR/Submitted

Lin Chen of Asian Star in Wagoner talks briefly about the cuisine at her restaurant.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Sesame Chicken."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"Great customer service."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Black Pepper Chicken or Sesame Chicken."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"We have been open since 2012." 

