Dining Spotlight — Black Pearl Cafe

Danielle Adkins, co-owner of the Black Pearl Cafe in the old Martin's Restaurant building, talks about some of the culinary items.
What's your most popular menu item?
"The most popular item is catfish and/or chicken fried steak."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Our restaurant has many hand-battered food. We make our chicken fried steak from scratch. I trim out beef, make cubed steaks and bread them in our secret batter and flour."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"People ask how our catfish is and we just tell them to try it. Very few people don’t love it."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"We do not do a lot of desserts but try to have at least one. I do enjoy making homemade deserts when I have time."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are the second family to own this restaurant. We hope to have the same success as the Martins always did. They have shared some secrets with me and are always positive about helping us make everything work out. This one was opened just under two years after the first one."
