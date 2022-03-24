Joey Acker of Burger Barn in Webbers Falls talks a little about her place.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Homemade onion rings, burrito plate, and of course…burgers!"
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We thrive to make you feel as much at home as possible."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Fancy chicken sandwich."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Sandy’s Pies made from scratch and Joey's carrot cake — also made from scratch."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"There are three generations working here."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.