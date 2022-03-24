Burger Barn rings

Along with a burger, get an order of homemade onion rings when you stop at Burger Barn in Webbers Falls. 

 BURGER BARN/Submitted

Joey Acker of Burger Barn in Webbers Falls talks a little about her place.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Homemade onion rings, burrito plate, and of course…burgers!"

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"We thrive to make you feel as much at home as possible."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Fancy chicken sandwich."

If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?

"Sandy’s Pies made from scratch and Joey's carrot cake — also made from scratch."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"There are three generations working here."

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you