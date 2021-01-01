Dining spotlight — El Charro Mexican Restaurant

Felipe Bravo of El Charro Mexican Restaurant describes some of the appetizing items on the menu at the restaurant.
What’s your most popular menu item?
"Tacos de Birria and Durango Special."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in Muskogee area￼. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We are well prepared for social distancing and have our dining room divided with window plates."
What is one item the customer will like if they just give it a try?￼
"Our famous pasta including Chipotle & Poblano sauce."
If you serve desserts, what are your specialty?
"Cheesecake Chimichanga dessert."
Tell us something fun about your business folks don’t know.
"We have been serving Muskogee for 23 years."
— Ronn Rowland
LOCATION: 101 W. Shawnee Bypass.
OWNERS: Bravo family.
HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
PRICE RANGE: $$.
SERVICES: Dine-in and carryout.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/El-Charro-Authentic-Mexican-Restaurant-110061367526962/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.