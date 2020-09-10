Delores Rammy, manager of El Jarocho in Warner, talks about the dining experience at the restaurants in Warner and Checotah.
What’s your most popular menu item?
“The Steven Special, a bed of rice topped with grilled chicken or steak and cheese sauce.”
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
“We have built such a beautiful restaurant where our community can come relax, eat great food, enjoy wonderful service and have a good time. We invite everyone of you to join us.”
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
“The burrito California. A burrito filled with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with cheese sauce; it’s a monster!”
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
“The sopapillas are a classic, but our cheesecake chimichanga and fried ice cream are also popular and delicious.”
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
“Many people do not know where the name of our place is from. El jarocho is an overname that identifies all those people who are from the state of Veracruz, Mexico.”
