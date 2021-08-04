Dining Spotlight — La Cabanita Latin Cuisine

Whether it's chicken cakes in green sauce, top, or pork chop stew, La Cabanita offers homemade Latin American cuisine.

 LA CABANITA/Submitted

John Cruz of La Cabanita Latin Cuisine on East Side Boulevard talks briefly about the restaurant.

What's your most popular menu item?

"Ribs in adobo sauce."

There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?

"We have fresh, homemade food. We are the only Latin American buffet in town."

What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?

"Zucchini stuffed with cheese in a tomato sauce or pupusas (South American corn cakes stuffed with beans, pork rind and cheese)."

Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:

"At La Cabanita, we are all-you-can-eat for just $9.99."

