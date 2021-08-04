Dining Spotlight — La Cabanita Latin Cuisine

John Cruz of La Cabanita Latin Cuisine on East Side Boulevard talks briefly about the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Ribs in adobo sauce."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We have fresh, homemade food. We are the only Latin American buffet in town."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Zucchini stuffed with cheese in a tomato sauce or pupusas (South American corn cakes stuffed with beans, pork rind and cheese)."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"At La Cabanita, we are all-you-can-eat for just $9.99."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.