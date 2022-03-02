Dining Spotlight — Las Cazuelas Restaurante

Sarah Bravo of Las Cazuelas talks about the new dining establishment in Muskogee.
What's your most popular menu item?
"Torre de mariscos — a tower of seafood."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We have a better variety and a sports bar."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Birria tacos — stewed meat stuffed inside a corn tortilla that's dipped into a thin layer of fat that sits on top of the Birria broth."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialities?
"Tres leche cake."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We have a friendly environment and are very spacious."
— Ronn Rowland
