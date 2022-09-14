Dining Spotlight: Los Arcos

Jocelin Diaz of Los Arcos talks a little about the restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"I would say it's out mocajete. It's got steak and chicken and shrimp, onions, bell pepper, ranchero sauce."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"I guess the food."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Probably the jalisco."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"We have sopapillas and fried ice cream."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"It's family owned."
