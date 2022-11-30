Dining Spotlight — Mahylon's

Kenny Greer, owner of Mahylon's, talks about his well-known Muskogee barbecue restaurant.
What's your most popular menu item?
"100% Hickory-smoked ribs or our slow-smoked tender choice grade brisket."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"We have a philosophy here at Mahylon’s that we have to be firing on all cylinders to take care of our customers and set us apart from other options available. We have to provide the highest quality product available, provide outstanding service in an extremely clean environment. This has been our mission from day one."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Our 16-ounce Prime KC Strip is undoubtedly the best steak in town."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Our dessert menu has grown extensionally over the last 27-plus years, but I would have to say the banana pudding and our warm pecan cobbler with vanilla Blue Bell ice cream are two of our most requested. In season, our Key Lime Pie is a big hit!"
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We are known for our legendary barbecue, but we have so much more to offer from wraps, burgers, hand-breaded chicken fried steaks to our amazing steaks!"
— Ronn Rowland
