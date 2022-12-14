Dining Spotlight — Mama's Place

Rhonda Buckaloo, also known as Mama, is co-owner of Mama's Place along with her husband Randy. She talks about Mama's Place — a convenience store in Wagoner that sells good, down home cooking.
What's your most popular menu item?
"We have a daily special Monday through Friday. If you asked me today what Wednesday's special would be, well I couldn't tell you because I decide daily what that special will be and then I post to the community on Facebook what's being served for that day."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"The best way that I can explain it and the reason we have the name Mama's Place is that when you went to your Mama's dinner table, you didn't put your order in; you eat what was made for supper, so I cook like my sweet little Mama cooked as I grew up. We serve biscuits and sausage gravy every morning, or I'll cook breakfast to order for you."
What’s one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"I do have a grill and make old fashioned hamburgers, French fries and such."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don’t know:
"We do have two booths, so if they are not being used you're welcome to join us for some laughs and coffee or fountain drink. It was formerly known as Rocky Point Trading Post."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.