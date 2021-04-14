Dining Spotlight — Mattie Jane's on Main

Vickie Berner talks about a unique place she calls "her baby."
What's your most popular menu item?
"Quiche and soup special every day! We have people call asking what soup and quiche I have for the day."
There is a lot of competition for food and dining in the Muskogee area. What do you do to distinguish the restaurant and make it a success?
"Friendly service and home cooking."
What's one item you know customers will love if they just give it a try?
"Paninis and the quiche and soup."
If you serve dessert, what are your specialties?
"Cupcakes and cookies. We also do special orders for birthdays or special occasions."
Tell us something fun or interesting about the business that most folks don't know:
"I've been in the restaurant business all my life. This is my baby."
